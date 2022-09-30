The Daily Lowdown: Ed Sheeran faces trial over copyright lawsuit

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Ed Sheeran facing trial over his copyright lawsuit.

Ed Sheeran will head to trial in the US over a $100 million dollar copyright lawsuit. The singer was first accused in 2018 of copying his hit song Thinking Out Loud from Marvin Gaye's song Let's Get It On. Ed was sued not by Marvin's family, but by David Pullman who owns a portion of the late soul singer's estate, who claims that Ed's song copied and exploited without authorisation or credit. Ed's previously bid to have the case dismissed, but a judge in the US decided that the Grammy-winning artist would stand trial and that a jury would decide on the similarities between the songs. It comes shortly after Ed was cleared of copyright for his song Shape Of You which prompted the Bad Habits singer to speak out about "baseless" copyright claims which were "way too common".

Arctic Monkey fans have been trying to get their hands on tickets for the 2023 UK tour and now the band have released more dates due to huge demand. The band, who recently headlined Reading and Leeds festival, will hit the road next year to tour their upcoming new album, The Car. After plenty of tickets sold out for shows in London, Manchester and their home town Sheffield, the Alex Turner lead band added a third date for their gig at the Emirates Stadium in London. The new record drops on the 21 October.

Miley Cyrus has shared a moving voice memo from the late drummer Taylor Hawkins. The Wrecking Ball singer tweeted the clip in which Taylor can be heard telling Miley he was listening to the song Photograph by Def Leppard, before saying she should cover the song. Miley shared the heartwarming audio note shortly after she fulfilled the late musicians request at his tribute concert in LA, where she performed Photograph in his honour. Miley added in a follow up tweet that she misses Taylor and that she was so lucky to have known him as a superstar and as a dad and husband.

Trevor Noah has stepped down as host from the Daily Show after seven years. The comedian and presenter announced the news while on air explaining that although he was filled with gratitude for the journey, there was another part of his life he wanted to carry on exploring. Trevor, who took over from hosting the satirical news show in 2015 from Jon Stewart, added that the timing of his departure would be announced at a later date.

And plenty of stars hit the red carpet for the BFI Luminous Gala and HELLO! was there to see all of the action. Plenty of big names from the acting world including Tilda Swindon and Lily James were there for the glitzy event that seeks to raise essential funds for the next generation of filmmakers. HELLO! even spoke to Peaky Blinders actress Charlotte Riley about her upcoming role in Prime Videos new series The Peripheral which also stars Chloe Grace Moretz.

