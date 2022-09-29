The Daily Lowdown: the music world mourns the loss of Coolio HELLO!'s Daily Lowdown has all the best celebrity news…

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing the music world paying tribute to Coolio after the rapper's sad death.

Not only that, Cher stuns the crowd at Paris fashion week and Billy Joel announces he's headlining British Summer Time Festival in 2023. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below...

The music world is paying tribute to rapper Coolio after the artist passed away aged 59. Representatives for the rapper, who was best-known for his grammy award-winning track Gangster's Paradise, confirmed the news of his death in a statement, adding that the star had touched the world with the gift of his talent. Stars including Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube have paid tribute, with the latter artist stating on twitter he witnessed first-hand Coolio's grind to the top of the industry.

Cher brought the house down when she made a surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week as she closed the Balmain show. The legendary singer hit the catwalk wearing a futuristic one-piece outfit as she walked the runway much to the delight of the audience. After the show, Cher took to social media to say she had the best time on stage.

Billy Joel has announced he will be headlining the British Summertime Festival next summer. The Piano Man singer will take to the stage at Hyde Park's concert in July 2023, which marks the musician's only European live gig of the year. Billy will join other headline acts who were previously announced including Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. Tickets go on sale on 6 October.

Olivia Rodrigo has broken another impressive record. The singer, who won her first Grammy Award earlier this year, has become the only female artist to have three solo songs from a single album reach a billion streams on Spotify. The song include Déjà vu, Drivers License and Good 4 U which all come from her hugely successful debut album, Sour. The record comes soon after the singer announced she's back in the studio working on her followup album.

And Hayley Williams has hinted that Paramore could be set to tour in the UK. The trio, who announced their long-awaited sixth album recently, are set to perform live for the first time in four years this weekend but Hayley did tell BBC Radio 1 that UK shows were in the pipeline. The singer-songwriter explained the band talked about the UK shows a lot while making the record, before adding they envisaged playing a UK festival or arena show. Sign us up for that!

