Strictly star Tony Adams' wife overcome with pride despite dance being dubbed disastrous by judges

At 55, former footballer Tony Adams MBE is one of the oldest contestants taking part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing - but that certainly isn't stopping him from trying his hand at some of the more energetic routines!

This week, Tony and his professional partner Katya Jones danced the Charleston to My Old Man's A Dustman by Foster and Allen, and while the pair failed to impress the judges, his wife watching from the audience couldn't be more proud.

WATCH: Katya Jones asks to redo tango with Tony Adams

Poppy Teacher, who has been married to the football player and manager since 2004, was seen beaming from ear to ear and blowing a kiss to her famous spouse from the audience following Tony's performance.

Speaking to Tess Daly before he took to the dancefloor, Poppy gushed: "I have total confidence, I've never been so proud or so in love with him - and I'm going to proper cry."

The dance saw Tony and Katya receive sixes from Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton du Beke, while Craig Revel Horwood scored them a four, giving them a total of 22.

Poppy was in the audience

Speaking about their performance last week - which got only 15 points from the judges - Poppy reiterated his comments and said that her husband had been left "devastated" after messing up the routine. "He had a complete mind blank, but he kind of loved it at the same time."

Not much is known about Tony's other half apart from that she is a whisky heiress and shares sons Atticus and Hector with the footballing legend. He was previously married to Jane Shea between 1992 and 1997, and through that relationship, fathered children Oliver and Amber.

The football legend is known for his 22-year career as a centre-back, playing for both Arsenal and England. Having captained both teams, he is regarded as one of Arsenal's best-ever players and is a true icon of English football.

