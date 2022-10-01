Who is Strictly star Will Mellor's wife? Meet the contestant's family here The actor's family have thrown their support behind his latest venture

We are so excited to see what Will Mellor and his professional partner Nancy Xu have in store for us this weekend on Strictly Come Dancing.

The couple has already wowed judges and viewers alike with their first performance and are now tipped to take home as contenders for this year's final. But how much do you know about Will's life away from the dancefloor? Find out all about his loved ones here...

WATCH: Strictly's Will Mellor astounds with incredible jive on week one

Will, who rose to fame on BBC sitcom Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, but who has been seen more recently in dramas Broadchurch and Line of Duty, is a husband and father of two.

The 46-year-old met his wife Michelle McSween back in 1999 when they were both appearing in the stage musical Oh, What a Night. The couple struck up a romance after catching each other's eyes and after eight years of dating, they tied the knot. In 2007, the pair got married at a grand manor house in Warwickshire, surrounded by their families and famous friends, including Will's best friend and former co-star Ralf Little.

Will Mellor married wife Michelle McSween in 2007 and the couple have two children

Michelle is a dancer and actress who is best known for her roles in De-Lovely and All Star Mr & Mrs. Speaking to The Mirror after their nupitals, Will gushed: "It's great being able to say 'my wife'. We were always a good unit but now we're married, it feels stronger somehow, more solid. Can you believe it? I'm an old married man now and I love it."

The couple share two teenage children, son Jayden and daughter Renee. While Will generally keeps his family out of the spotlight, he shared a rare post on social media to mark Jayden's 18th birthday earlier this year.

Will shared a rare snap of his son Jaydan to Instagram to mark his birrhday

Alongside some sweet snaps of his son on his special day, he wrote: "A massive happy 18th birthday to my amazing boy @jaydenwmellor! So proud of the young man he's become!! Love you son!"

Meanwhile, Will has also remained incredibly close to his parents. The Bredbury-born star revealed on the first episode that he had a special reason for choosing to take part, explaining: "I lost my dad in 2020 and I just thought from then I've just got to grab life and I've got to do things and I've got to create new memories and my mindset changed, and that's sort of one of the reasons why."

He continued: "It's my mum's favourite show so she's had it really tough over the last few years so I thought we'll do this."

