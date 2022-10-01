Meet Strictly's Hamza Yassin: From family life to remote home in Scotland

Strictly Come Dancing star Hamza Yassin wowed the judges with his incredible foxtrot on Saturday night, which saw him place joint top of the leaderboard alongside actor Will Mellor.

But how much do you know about the TV presenter? Find out everything you know about Hamza here, including his family life and remote home in Scotland…

Who is Hamza Yassin?

Hamza Yassin is a Sudanese-born Scottish TV presenter and cameraman, who viewers will recognise as a guest presenter on the BBC's Countryfile. He is also one of the hosts of the BBC's documentary series, Animal Park, which is filmed at Longleat Safari Park.

Younger fans will know the star for appearing as Ranger Hamza in the CBeebies programme Let's Go For a Walk.

Before landing his TV roles, Hamza studied a degree in Zoology with Conservation and an Honorary Masters degree at Bangor University before going on to achieve a Masters in Biological Photography and Imaging from the University of Nottingham.

Where does Hamza Yassin live?

When he was just eight years old, Hamza moved to Scotland's West Highlands, where he was able to pursue his dream of filming Scottish wildlife and becoming a wildlife cameraman.

Hamza is a presenter on Animal Park

Hamza still calls Scotland home and currently lives in a village of 150 people in a rural part of the west coast of Scotland. The star has "wildlife and nature right on his doorstop", according to his official talent profile.

While not much is known about Hamza's family or romantic life, which he keeps very private, he did discuss their reaction to him joining the BBC dancing show.

He told HELLO! and other journalists: "The family quickly knew and then the village knew. I live in a place with 150 people, the jungle drums went, are the rumours true?! They're all behind me, they're all supportive so really, really lovely to have that."

Who is Hamza's dance partner?

Hamza is partnered with professional dancer Jowita Prystal, a Polish dancer who joined the BBC show last year.

After winning the second series of The Greatest Dancer in 2020, Jowita was awarded a prize of £50,000 and the opportunity to perform on the next series.

Hamza wowed the judges with his foxtrot in week one

Chatting about being paired up with Jowita, Hamza said: "I was just ecstatic that she's shorter than me. You know, that's my thing. I'm a short dude!

"I was over the moon and Jowita is just amazing, a beautiful soul. She's direct, she tells me exactly what she wants and because I have a tendency to just sway, I need to be on the straight and narrow. She said, 'Give me two things, all your energy and listen to what I have to say.'"

