Who is Strictly's Carlos Gu? Everything you need to know about the multiple world semi-finalist Carlos is lighting up our screens on Strictly Come Dancing

We are obsessed with Strictly Come Dancing, and we're feeling the same way about new professional Carlos Gu.

In his two weeks on screens, the dancer has shown his best moves in a fiery samba with Nova Jones star Molly Rainford and gotten us all hot under the collar as he shared a flirtatious moment with presenter Claudia Winkleman. Demonstrating the passion of the rumba to her, he grabbed her and stared intensely into her eyes, causing her to fan herself and quip: "I think I'm pregnant."

WATCH: Meet the new Strictly professionals

Here's everything you need to know about the 28-year-old dancer…

How many titles does Carlos Gu have?

Carlos is definitely an accomplished dancer and is a Chinese National Champion. Alongside this accolade, he is also a multiple world semi-finalist and placed third in the German Open Championships.

That's not all that he's achieved, as the star was also the Amateur Latin Rising Star Runner Up at the 2017 UK Open.

Does Carlos Gu have a partner?

Carlos has remained fairly tight-lipped on his personal life, but it appears that he has strong bonds with his friends, sharing photos from their trips away together as well as birthday tributes.

Who is Carlos Gu partnered with on Strictly Come Dancing?

Carlos is currently paired with Nova Jones star Molly Rainford, and they put in a strong showing last week, scoring 31 for their samba and finishing in third place on the leaderboard.

They'll be hoping for similarly high scores for their quickstep during this week's show, and to avoid the first dreaded dance-off.

What has Carlos Gu said about joining Strictly Come Dancing?

On joining the show, Carlos said: "I'm thrilled to join Strictly and very excited to get started. It's a new chapter of my life and a new challenge as well. I'm absolutely ready to take on this journey and to shine."

