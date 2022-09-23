Strictly stars Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova look so loved-up ahead of launch show The duo looked besotted

Strictly's Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova looked more loved-up than ever ahead of Friday's hotly anticipated launch show.

Taking to Instagram, the lovebirds shared a carousel of sweet snaps highlighting their blossoming relationship. In the romantic photos, the couple beamed from ear to ear as they posed for the camera in their glitzy Strictly outfits.

Nadiya, 33, looked lovely in a gem-encrusted peach gown, whilst Kai, 27, cut a dashing figure in a dapper black tuxedo suit.

In the third and final photo, Kai could be seen tenderly kissing Nadiya's cheek as she blissfully closed her eyes.

Bursting with excitement, the couple captioned their post: "Finally. It’s tonight at 7pm @bbcstrictly. Are you ready for Strictly to take over? Because we can't wait, let's do this @kaiwidd," followed by a white heart emoji.

Nadiya and Kai have been going from strength to strength

The duo's fans were quick to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Gorgeous photo and couple! So excited, can't wait," whilst a second penned: "You are stunning, I can't wait to see you both back on the tv and for strictly to take over my life again!"

"You two look amazing together," wrote a third, and a fourth gushed: "Can't wait to watch your journey this year."

Nadiya and Kai's heartwarming post comes ahead of the exciting launch show on Friday evening. The popular BBC1 show was due to launch last week, but it was delayed due to the sad passing of the Queen on 8 September.

The duo went public with their romance in April

This year's line-up includes actor Will Mellor, Morning Live's Kym Marsh, radio presenter Richie Anderson, Loose Women star Kaye Adams, comedian Jayde Adams, paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds and Kiss FM DJ Tyler West.

Completing the line-up will be Bros singer Matt Goss, comedian Ellie Taylor, former footballer Tony Adams, Nova Jones star Molly Rainford, singer Fleur East, wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin, EastEnders star James Bye and Countryfile's Helen Skelton.

Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be presenting the show

As for the professional dancers, we will be seeing four new pros, including 11-time Italian Latin American Champion Vito Coppola, Latin dance champion Michelle Tsiakkas, Under 21 British National Champion Lauren Oakley and Chinese National Champion Carlos Gu.

