Dancing On Ice reveals first celebrity contestant – find out who it is! The greatest show on ice is coming back!

Dancing On Ice presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have announced the first celebrity contestant taking part in the upcoming series of the ITV skating competition.

The famous face taking to the ice is Patsy Palmer! He/She is perhaps best-known for her role as Bianca Jackson in BBC Soap, EastEnders, but more recently she's known for her DJ work.

Holly and Phillip welcomed the celebrity onto This Morning during Monday's episode after the big reveal. On joining the competition, Patsy said: "Out of all the things that came through at that time, this was the one that I had to really think about. I wanted to challenge myself, get back to work, get out of my comfort zone. And I just thought 'Oh I'll just go for it', it seems like a lot of fun and I do love ice skating but I'm not an ice skater!"

Phillip then revealed that Patsy had been asked to do the show in the past but had previously turned it down. The actress explained: "Yes, I know! Because I've been absolutely terrified before, but the pact I made with myself before I was 50 years old this year was 'I have to do things that challenge myself for the next couple of years'. It's such a weird age, so yeah, this is for all of the 50-year-olds who think they can't challenge themselves!"

Patsy is the first celebrity to be announced for the Dancing On Ice lineup!

The 15th series of Dancing On Ice will commence in January. Viewers can once again look forward to seeing hosts Holly and Phillip present the show while judges Oti Mabuse, Ashely Banjo and Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill will be back on the panel to give their expert feedback and scores.

The 2022 series saw Regan Gascoigne crowned winner alongside his professional skating partner, Karina Manta. The runners-up alongside him were former Strictly Come Dancing professional Brendan Cole and Vanessa Bauer, and Pussycat Doll singer Kimberly Wyatt and Mark Hanretty.

Dancing On Ice will return in 2023

Fans were thrilled when Regan was announced as the series 14 champion. One person said on social media: "Yes well done Regan such a deserving winner," one wrote, while another added: Yesssss!!! Well deserved to @regangascoigne #DancingOnIce." A third chimed in: "Yaaaaaaasssss Regan!"

