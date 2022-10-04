The Daily Lowdown: House of the Dragon teases yet another cast change HELLO!'s Daily Lowdown has all the best celebrity news…

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Will Smith’s new movie, and House of the Dragon’s next time jump.

Not only that, Ellie Goulding receives an amazing accolade, and Aljaz Skorjanec talks about watching Strictly from home for the first time. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below…

Will Smith is celebrating good news after it was confirmed that his upcoming thriller Emancipation will be released in December 2022. It was thought that the film would be pushed back following Will slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, which resulted in him receiving a 10-year ban from attending any Academy events. The film’s scheduled release will make the actor eligible to enter the Oscars next year. So what is Emancipation about? It is based on the true story of a man who joined the union army after escaping from slavery in the 1860s.

Rochelle Humes has praised Rihanna for being an inspiration to her thanks to her amazing pregnancy looks. She opened up about the singer’s year at HELLO!’s Inspiration Awards, which celebrates incredible acts of kindness and community from women, famous and not, who went that extra mile to help others. We have to agree that Rihanna’s pregnancy looks were incredible!

Strictly’s Aljaz Skorjanec has spoken about how emotional it was to watch the dance-off for the first time since leaving the competition. The BBC show saw Kai Widdrington and his celebrity partner Kaye Adams exit the show first after being in the dance-off alongside Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova— and Aljaz told HELLO! How he had never watched the series from home and found it was strangely emotional.

A congratulations is in order for Ellie Goulding, who received the President’s Award at the BMI London awards after being recognised for her contributions to the art of music and songwriting. She said it was an inexplicable honour to receive the accolade 12 years after her debut album was released. Congrats again Ellie!

House of the Dragon episode eight will see yet another time jump as Alicent and Rhaenyra’s children have been recast. David and Georgia Tennant son’s Ty, who played Aegon Targaryen, has now been replaced with Dunkirk star Tom Glynn-Carney, while World of Fire actor Ewan Mitchell will play Aemond. We’re so ready to find out what happens next.

