The Daily Lowdown: Ringo Starr worries fans after cancelling show due to mystery illness

Today, we're discussing Beatles legend Ringo Starr being taken ill which forced him to cancel his shows.

Ye teases his surprise appearance at Rihanna's upcoming Superbowl performance and Britney Spears' mother, Lynne, publicly apologises to her daughter.

Check out today's episode of the Daily Lowdown

Ringo Starr was forced to postpone his recent show after being taken ill. The Beatles drummer, 82, was due to perform in Michigan with his band All Star on Saturday night, but the venue announced just hours before he was supposed to take to the stage that the legendary musician was sick and unable to perform. Although his exact illness was not disclosed, the venue added that Ringo's sickness had affected his voice, but stated that he did not have COVID-19. The band were also due to perform the same gig on Sunday night, but that was also cancelled by Ringo's team. Ticket holders were told they would be given an update soon.

Kanye West has hinted at his involvement in Rihanna's upcoming Superbowl Half-Time show performance. The rapper, who now goes by Ye, reposted a story speculating that many artists including Ye could be set to take to the stage for the performance which will take place in February. Nothing has been confirmed yet but it certainly won't be the first time the pair have collaborated together, we'll have to wait to find out.

Britney Spears' mother Lynne has apologised to her daughter on social media. Britney, who has been open about her fractured relationship with her family over the years due to her controversial conservatorship, posted a lengthy message on Instagram explaining she felt hurt that her family had not taken responsibility. Lynne then posted a comment, stating she was "so sorry for anything and everything that’s hurt" the singer, before adding that she loves and misses her daughter. Britney's conservatorship, which went on the 13 years, came to an end in 2021.

Lizzo is heading to the UK

Lizzo fans listen up! The singer is bringing her Special Tour to the UK next year. The Good As Hell singer has announced a string of dates in Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow for next March, before wrapping her European leg of her tour at London's O2 Arena. From there, Lizzo will then head back to the States for her North American gigs. You can get tickets for Lizzo's shows when they go on sale on Friday 7 October.

And Machine Gun Kelly has been performing his string of gigs in the UK this week, and there was an emotional moment during his most recent show at London's Wembley Stadium. The rapper toko the opportunity to pay tribute to Linkin Park frontman chester bennington, who sadly died in 2017. The rapper told the crowd about the last time he spoke to the musician, explaining he last saw Chester when he was in Europe, before telling the crowd to go and live their life, even when its hard. Machine Gun Kelly was then joined on stage by a number of special guests including Skepta and Yungblud

