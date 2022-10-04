The Walk-In: How many episodes are there of the Stephen Graham drama? The powerful new drama kicked off on Monday evening

TV fans are loving Stephen Graham's new ITV drama The Walk-In, which sees him play a reformed Neo-Nazi working tirelessly to stop the radicalisation of young white men before it begins.

As you can imagine, the show has kept audiences gripped thanks to its cast and story so far. But how many episodes of The Walk-In can fans look forward to? Here's what we know about the show's length and finale airdate here…

The first episode introduced viewers to Stephen's character, real-life activist and reformed Neo-Nazi, Matthew Collins, as he finds himself in the middle of an operation to uncover a plan to kill an MP.

The series will consist of five hour-long episodes, which will air weekly at 9pm on ITV until its conclusion on Monday 1 November 2022. However, for those who can't wait, all the episodes are available to watch on ITV's dedicated catch-up and on-demand service, ITV Hub.

The first episode premiered on Monday 3 October 2022 and received high praise from viewers. Audiences said they felt the opening instalment was "tough" to watch but nevertheless couldn't look away from the "powerful" and "brilliant" series.

Many fans also applauded Stephen's portrayal of Matthew, with one person tweeting: "Stephen Graham nailing another brilliant performance in a TV drama series," while another added: "Stephen Graham has done it again. Incredibly talented! #TheWalkIn."

For those unfamiliar with the new series, the official synopsis reads: "Stephen Graham takes the leading role of activist Matthew Collins, a reformed Neo-Nazi, now working as a bona fide journalist for the anti-racist organisation, Hope not Hate.

"Written by Oscar-nominated and BAFTA multi-award-winning screenwriter Jeff Pope, the drama is an explosive state-of-the-world series that explores some of the most critical and relevant issues of modern times, including racism, freedom of speech and terrorism.

"It's a thought-provoking, conscience-stirring drama which poses timeless questions - What makes people fear and hate those who are different from themselves? Can someone's view of the world be fundamentally changed?"

