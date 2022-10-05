Line of Duty star Martin Compston's new drama Mayflies looks seriously good - get the first look here We are so excited for this!

Line of Duty star Martin Compston is set to star in the BBC's adaptation of Andrew O'Hagan's acclaimed coming-of-age novel about friendship - and it sounds seriously good!

The new series, titled Mayflies, describes itself as "a memorial to youth's euphoria and to everyday tragedy". Intrigued? Read on to find out more…

Martin stars as Jimmy in the upcoming Scottish drama, who forms a bond with Tully Dawson, played by Outlaw King actor Tony Curran.

The official synopsis reads: "Everyone has a Tully Dawson - the friend who defines your life. In the summer of 1986, in a small Scottish town, Jimmy and Tully ignite a brilliant friendship based on music, films and the rebel spirit.

"With school over and the locked world of their fathers before them, they rush towards the climax of their youth - a magical weekend in Manchester, the epicentre of everything that inspires them in working-class Britain. There, against the greatest soundtrack ever recorded, a vow is made: to go at life differently. Thirty years on, half a life away, the phone rings.

"Tully has the worst kind of news, and a request that will test their friendship, love, and loyalty to the limit…"

Tom Glynn-Carney and Rian Gordon play young Tully and Jimmy

Alongside Martin and Tony stars After Life's Ashley Jensen as Anna, as well as Showtrial's Tracy Ifeachor as Iona, Tom Glynn-Carney (Dunkirk) as young Tully and Vigil star Rian Gordon as young Jimmy.

Rounding off the cast are Elaine C Smith (Two Doors Down) as Barbara, Shauna Macdonald (The Descent) as Fiona, Cal MacAninch (Time) as Tibbs and Colin McCredie (River City) as Scott.

Ashley Jensen and Tracy Ifeachor play Anna and Iona

Chatting about the series, BBC Drama Commissioning Editor Gaynor Holmes said: "We're incredibly proud to continue the BBC's longstanding commitment to showcasing the very best of Scotland and Scottish talent with this distinctive new drama. Mayflies is an intimate and devastating portrait of male friendship that manages to be both life-affirming and heartbreaking, and we’re delighted to have assembled an outstanding lead cast and creative team to bring it from page to screen."

Filming for the drama recently took place around Glasgow and Ayrshire.

Luckily, fans won't have to wait too long until the drama lands on our screens as it's set to premiere on BBC One, BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer later this year.

