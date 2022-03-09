Our House's Martin Compston and wife Tianna's baby - everything we know The Line of Duty star lives in Las Vegas

Martin Compston wooed us with his detective skills as Steve Arnott in Line of Duty and now he's leaving us guessing as Bram Lawson in Our House, but what do you know about his family life? The actor is keen to keep his personal life private and shares very little online but here's everything we do know about his life with wife Tianna and their child.

WATCH: Martin Compston leaves fans guessing in Our House

Is Martin Compston married?

Martin Compston is married to fellow actor Tianna Flynn and they said 'I do' in 2016 after dating for two years. The actor wore a traditional Scottish kilt and outfit in homage to his heritage and Tiana wowed in a mermaid style wedding dress.

Martin has shared pictures from his wedding day

They tied the knot in his Scottish hometown of Greenock at St Joseph's Chapel with guests including Martin's co-star Adrian Dunbar, before hosting their reception at Mar Hall.

How many children does Martin Compston have?

It is believed that Martin Compston has one child. Back in 2019, it was revealed that Martin and Tianna were expecting when she arrived at the Henley Festival with a baby bump.

Tianna was glowing during pregnancy

Then, in May 2020, Martin confirmed he had become a father in an interview with The Mail, saying that they had a newborn.

What do we know about Martin Compston's child?

Fellow Line of Duty star Vicky McClure made a rare comment about Martin's child during a Q&A, revealing that the cast had bought him a mini waistcoat so he could be just like the character Steve that his dad plays in Line of Duty! "I'm pretty sure when Martin had his baby, we did buy his baby a waistcoat," she said. How cute!

The couple like to keep their child private

Has Martin Compston spoken out about his child?

Speaking to The Mail about becoming a father, Martin explained that it was a hard job and it also prepared him for his role in The Nest, being exhausted and worn out. He also revealed that when he's away from their Las Vegas home for work his mother-in-law moves into the family property to help out Tianna.

The actor was forced to speak out after a newspaper mistakenly quoted that Martin and Tianna had a "fertility struggle". It is believed the error came when Martin was talking to Dermot O'Leary on Radio 2 about his character on the show The Nest who was going through such trauma.

Martin has a jaw-dropping home in Las Vegas

"Fortunately my wife and I never had to go through the pain of fertility problems but we have friends that have and it’s heartbreaking. It's not something that should be used to generate inaccurate click bait headlines," part of the statement read.

Has Martin Compston's wife Tianna spoken out about their child?

While Tianna shares more on social media than Martin does, she also likes to keep their child out of the limelight. She did, however, wish her actor husband a Happy Father's Day in June 2021.

