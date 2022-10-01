Strictly's Ellie Taylor reveals supportive message from Ted Lasso co-star - and it's so sweet! Ellie is close friends with her castmates of the award-winning comedy series

Ellie Taylor received the sweetest message of support from one of her Ted Lasso co-stars ahead of her second week on Strictly Come Dancing - and it will make your heart melt!

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing's Motsi mistakes Graziano Di Prima for Giovanni Pernice in hilarious moment

The comedian and actress took to the dancefloor on Saturday evening alongside her pro partner Johannes Radebe to perform a dramatic Paso Doble and was brimming with confidence, thanks in part to a morale-boosting voice note from Hannah Waddingham.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ellie is close to her castmates on the award-winning comedy series

"Hannah Waddingham from Ted Lasso sent me the most gorgeous voice note that went on for ages," she told Metro.co.uk. "She's so wonderful, and Hannah's the most beautiful dancer anyway, so I don't know why she's saying nice things to me."

MORE: Strictly's Ellie Taylor rocks sheer backless bridal gown in rare wedding photo

MORE: Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham forced to quit role amid 'truly horrible' illness

She added that the actress, who plays Rebbeca, the club owner of AFC Richmond in the award-winning Apple TV+ series and also stars in the recently released Hocus Pocus sequel, was "terribly excited" for her.

Ellie and Hannah play best friends Rebecca and Sassy on Ted Lasso

Ellie, who is also known for her appearances on Mock the Week and The Mash Report, plays her best friend Flo Collins – known as Sassy.

"It was lovely to hear that," Ellie said. She also revealed that she's "had quite a few comics saying they've watched it and well done" to her since her debut on the BBC ballroom show last weekend.

Do you think Ellie will win this year's series of Strictly?

Her first dance of the series – a Quickstep - earned 28 out of a possible 40 for her first dance – while her routine on Saturday evening saw the pair get 23 from judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood.

MORE: Ted Lasso confirms when show will end - and fans aren't happy

Earlier this week, Ellie shared a glimpse into her unexpected Strictly diet - and we can totally get on board with it! The star took to social media to post a quick pre-rehearsal video whilst waiting for her partner, and as she did, she munched on a small packet of party rings.

Captioning the hilarious clip, the doting mother-of-one penned: "An athlete prepares," and looked very content as she enjoyed her breakfast.

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.