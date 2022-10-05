Tom Llamas talks friendship with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie The NBC star loves working with the Today team

Tom Llamas has become a favorite of viewers of the Today Show thanks to his frequent appearances alongside beloved hosts like Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker.

In an exclusive conversation with HELLO!, Tom opened up about his relationship with the popular co-hosts and revealed how they've supported each other behind the scenes.

"Besides being great journalists and broadcasters, the Today team are also great people," he gushed. "Savannah and Hoda are the best in the business and I learn from them every day.

"Whether it's a text in the middle of the day or a compliment when you come back from assignment or just asking how your family is doing – the two of them are as solid as they come."

He also talked of his bond with Al and close friend Craig Melvin, adding: "Al is a regular on Top Story and has been since the beginning. For that I'll forever be grateful.

"Craig and I go back years and he’s someone I rely on and care a lot about."

Tom has built a strong friendship with the morning show's team

Tom continued: "The people you watch on Today are the same exact way during commercials and after the show. They all are very close and care about each other and truly love working together."

The father-of-three has been balancing taking on more early morning slots on Today while also anchoring for NBC News and then helming his own news show, Top Story, in the evenings.

"What I've learned from the Today team is that nighttime routine is key so make sure you don't stay up too late and have your plan in place once you wake up," he said.

"To be completely honest the early mornings aren't super easy because 12 hours later I also have Top Story.

The NBC News star balances Today with hosting Top Story in the evenings

"But when you're on Today there is an energy, a professionalism, and a real family vibe that makes getting up a pleasure, just not the moment the alarm goes off."

