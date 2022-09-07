Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie revel in Today reunion as they share BTS photos The dynamic duo have returned

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie have enjoyed a delightful summer surrounded by their loved ones and now they're back to work on Today.

The pair returned to the NBC morning show looking bright and breezy and ready for some fun.

Savannah took to Instagram to share photos from their reunion and also some cheeky behind-the-scenes photos.

In the images, both Hoda and Savannah were beaming and laughing as they had their makeup touched up.

Others showed them back pulling faces while sharing an umbrella in the rain and in another they were in the throes of interviewing Kenan Thompson.

She simply captioned the post: "We're back," and fans were absolutely thrilled to see them on their screens together again.

Hoda and Savannah looked thrilled to be back on set together

"Thank goodness," wrote one, while another added: "This makes my heart so happy!!! Glad to see you every AM again," and a third commented: "Singing in the rain! So happy to see you both."

Hoda and Savannah have been able to spend lots of time with their children over the summer, something which they have loved.

Both have documented their adventures on social media and given fans a glimpse into their life away from the small screen.

Savannah shared behind the scenes photos with Hoda

The news anchors have been making sure their days have been filled with fun memories, but as with all good things, the summer break came to an end over the weekend for the children too.

Waving goodbye to the summer in a bittersweet Instagram post, Savannah shared some sweet photos of her children playing outside in the garden while eating smores. "Goodbye sweet summer," she wrote alongside the pictures.

Hoda shared a similar post with her daughters, Haley and Hope, and seemed sad that their summer adventure was over. However, judging by their latest on-set photos, it isn't all bad to be back together on Today again.

