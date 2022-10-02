Dylan Dreyer shares glimpse of Italian family vacation amid multiple reasons to celebrate

There is a whole lot to celebrate over at Dylan Dreyer's household, and she is going abroad to do so!

The star updated fans all the way from Rome, Italy, where she is celebrating, not one, not two but three special family occasions with her husband, his family, and the couple's children.

The Fichera-Dreyer bunch is living it up for their birthdays, anniversaries, and milestones, and it looks as extravagant as it is heartfelt.

The Today anchor took to Instagram to share a glimpse from her Italian vacation, sharing the sweetest of family portraits with all of the people in their family they were honoring.

The adorable family photo sees them on the iconic Spanish Steps, and it features Dylan and her husband Brian Fichera, who are celebrating their ten year anniversary, with their children, Calvin, Oliver, and Russell, who just turned one.

It also includes Brian's parents, who are simultaneously celebrating a whopping fifty years of marriage as well as their 70th birthdays.

How adorable!

"A family trip to Rome turned out to be a great idea!" the NBC host said, as they are all seen smiling ear to ear in the vacation snapshot.

She added: "So many reasons to celebrate: Rusty turned 1, @fishlense and I celebrating 10 years, my in laws celebrating their 70th birthdays and 50 years of marriage!"

Baby Rusty received an epic birthday celebration

She added the hashtag "feeling blessed," and fans and co-workers alike took to the comments section to marvel at the incredible and celebratory coincidence.

Her Today colleague Sheinelle Jones wrote: "This is everything!!!!!" with plenty of red hearts emojis, as other followers commented: "Your family is so precious and you are blessed!" and: "I love that you took the boys to Rome. What a special trip," as well as: "Congratulations !! Beautiful family & fun trip!" plus another said: "So glad you are all having such a lovely time."

