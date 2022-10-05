Loose Women's Gloria Hunniford breaks down in tears as she marks late daughter's heart-rending milestone The presenter marked her late daughter's 60th birthday

Loose Women star Gloria Hunniford broke down in tears during Wednesday's show while talking about her late daughter, Caron Keating.

MORE: Loose Women star Gloria Hunniford's nightmare accident left her unable to leave the house

In a special segment of the ITV lunchtime show, the presenter celebrated Caron's life on what would have been her 60th birthday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gloria Hunniford breaks down in tears talking about her late daughter Caron on Loose Women

After watching a pre-recorded video, which saw Gloria remember her special bond with her daughter while Caron's stepfather recalled their own relationship, the Northern Irish radio star became emotional.

"A clip of Caron can come up at short notice on telly and I can bear that for a minute but when you see that all put together," Gloria said as she broke down in tears.

"I do find it very emotional when I see lots of clips of her moving, living, laughing, because she was a very special girl and she loved life."

SEE: Inside Gloria Hunniford's regal country home where she suffered dramatic fall

MORE: Gloria Hunniford on working after 80 and her plans for the future

"I am very proud of what she did and the woman she became. It was just too soon."

Gloria became emotional as she spoke of her late daughter, Caron

Viewers took to Twitter to comment on the heartbreaking moment and show their support for Gloria. One person wrote: "Caron was very beautiful, heartbreaking to think her life was robbed. I can't imagine the suffering she went through thinking she'll leave her boys behind," while another added: "I think Caron Keating would still be on the telly today. She was good at what she did. Much love to Gloria and the family today."

Caron, who was known for presenting Blue Peter, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1997. After undergoing conventional and alternative treatments, as well as spending time on the Gold Coast of Australia and in hospice care in Switzerland, Caron died at her mother's house in Sevenoaks, Kent in 2004.

Gloria with Caron on her wedding day in 1991

Along with her sons, Michael and Paul, Gloria set up The Caron Keating Foundation in her daughter's memory to raise money to offer financial support to professional carers, complementary healing practitioners, and support groups, as well as individuals and families affected by the disease.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.