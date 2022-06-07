Inside Gloria Hunniford's regal country home where she suffered dramatic fall

Gloria Hunniford is currently recovering after breaking her cheekbone after tripping on a rug at home, but luckily her gorgeous country mansion in Kent is the perfect place for R&R.

The Loose Women host bought the house in 1984, and previously told KentLive that she will "never move" since it "ticks all the boxes" with a location close enough to both London and the country.

The star lives with her husband Stephen Way and she has made several appearances from the property over the years. See her epic library with grand piano and pristine porch…

Gloria Hunniford's dining room

Gloria's home has an open-plan kitchen, dining and living area. It is decorated with a white, cream and mustard-yellow colour scheme, including a circular dining table with white cabriole dining chairs, and a yellow leather sofa at one side. A white tablecloth, a vase of yellow and pink roses, and a retro armchair in front of a stone statue echo the vintage aesthetic seen throughout the house.

A large skylight and floor-to-ceiling windows offer a modern touch.

Gloria shared another photo of herself and her family in the same space as they enjoyed a meal together. It revealed a small flatscreen television positioned on a console table at one side, as well as cream tiled flooring, and a dressing table against one wall of the kitchen in the background.

Gloria Hunniford's library

Gloria and Stephen have their very own library, with endless exposed floor-to-ceiling bookshelves. A black grand piano, dark oak wooden furniture and a traditional table lamp uphold the classic feel of the house.

Gloria Hunniford's porch

Gloria has a sheltered porch area leading out on to her garden. It is designed with a white wooden roof, pillars and a fence, while furniture includes a lengthy dining table with wooden chairs, a rattan armchair, silver candle lanterns and vases, and a dresser holding a Buddha statue in front of a mirror at one side. Gloria has also added string fairy lights around the ceiling.

Gloria Hunniford's office

Gloria's office is designed with white walls and features an alcove where she has set up her computer beneath a large painting in a metallic frame. The other side features a wooden dresser with exposed shelves, where Gloria displays photo frames and china teacups.

