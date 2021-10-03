Gloria Hunniford on working after 80 and her plans for the future The presenter shared her future plans

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine, television presenter Gloria Hunniford has revealed the joy of continuing to work into her 80s.

"I find my energy increases when I go to work, it really does," the Rip Off Britain and Loose Women star tells the magazine as she poses alongside her family members at her younger son Michael’s home in Berkshire.

"I appreciate if people are in a job they don’t particularly like and want to retire to enjoy their last years in ways they choose; playing golf or going to live in Spain. But if you are in a job like I am, where I learn something and meet interesting people every day, it is invigorating. I don’t want to give it up. I am challenged by what I am doing. I love it with a capital L."

Gloria is proud of her impressive broadcasting career

And she tells the magazine how she was delighted that Rip Off Britain has now been recommissioned until 2023.

"I’m on tenterhooks when waiting to hear, then thrilled and amazed when we are. Ageism in TV was such a big issue a few years ago but I think TV companies now realise the benefits of different ages and have addressed that. Look at Mary Berry and Prue Leith."

Gloria welcomes rising stars – "I do love seeing new young talent" but adds: "It has to be about reflecting your audience. On Loose Women, it is about sharing experiences whatever age you are, and on Rip Off Britain our years bring trustability. It’s not a rock or pop programme."

The presenter will work on Rip Off Britain until at least 2023

And she adores working with Angela Rippon and Julia Somerville on Rip Off Britain. "If you gave that programme to three 22-year-olds, it wouldn’t have the same gravitas," she reasons.

"The three of us are of a certain age and we have built up a credibility over the years. The viewer trusts us to give them information about scams, energy bills, and their rights from housing to holidays.

"I am proud of the fact that it started 13 years ago, and we are not only still going, but we are in a stronger position."

