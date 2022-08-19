Loose Women star Gloria Hunniford's nightmare accident left her unable to leave the house

Loose Women presenter Gloria Hunniford, 82, suffered a terrible fall in June 2022, which left her housebound.

SEE: Inside Gloria Hunniford's regal country home where she suffered dramatic fall

Speaking of her accident, Gloria said: "Falls are shocking, they really take your confidence away. I tripped on a rug, fell on the hard floor and took it all on my face and down the left side of my body. I didn't leave the house for three weeks.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gloria Hunniford opens up about her daughter's death

"My eye was full of blood and I was black, blue and yellow," the presenter told Prima. "I've had nightmares about the impact," she continued.

GALLERY: Inside the Loose Women stars' epic homes

MORE: Gloria Hunniford on working after 80 and her plans for the future

The accident saw Gloria, who also presents Rip Off Britain, break a bone that holds the eye socket in place, narrowly missing the need for surgery.

The accident left Gloria unable to work, causing her to miss the Jubilee Pageant, where she was due to ride the open-top bus with Cliff Richard. "I sat watching the pageant at home with tears in my tea," she said.

Gloria Hunniford is a regular on Loose Women

The presenter confessed she's not good at taking time off and hopes to continue working for as long as she has the energy to do so.

RELATED: Loose Women star Katie Piper rushed into emergency surgery after 'extreme pain'

"I find my energy increases when I go to work, it really does," Gloria told HELLO!

Gloria feels energetic at work

"I appreciate if people are in a job they don’t particularly like and want to retire to enjoy their last years in ways they choose; playing golf or going to live in Spain. But if you are in a job like I am, where I learn something and meet interesting people every day, it is invigorating. I don’t want to give it up. I am challenged by what I am doing. I love it with a capital L."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.