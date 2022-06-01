Loose Women's Coleen Nolan makes heartbreaking revelation about childhood The singer opened up on the ITV show

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan made a heartbreaking revelation on the much-loved ITV chatshow on Tuesday.

While discussing whether parents should hide their money worries from their children, the 57-year-old told her fellow panellists that when she was a child, her mother pawned her own wedding and engagement ring so that she and her husband could afford to buy their children Christmas presents.

WATCH: Coleen Nolan reveals surprising reason why daughter Ciara clashes with boyfriend Michael

Opening up about her parents' money difficulties, the singer said: "It's like my mum and dad because we had eight of us and [they] really, really, really struggled but I never knew about it.

"I can only remember my childhood as being happy and fun. Sometimes you'd want something and they'd say, 'Well, we will see what happens.'

"When I got to about 15, I realised that 'We'll see' means no," she joked.

"I didn't find out until I was an adult that my mum, one Christmas, actually pawned her wedding and engagement ring so that they had money for Christmas presents from Santa.

Coleen opened up about her parents' money struggles

When asked by fellow panellist Carol McGiffin if her mother had been able to buy the ring back, Coleen said: "No. She couldn't afford to get it back."

She continued: "We were really, really happy. I had such a lovely childhood and maybe if I had known how much stress they were under, I would have grown up very anxious because kids don't know what they are worried about but they don't like to see their mum and dad worried."

This isn't the first time that Coleen has opened up about her parents as back in 2020, the singer admitted that when she was a child, there were times she wished that her parents would divorce.

The star said that she had a "really happy" childhood

"I always say, my mum and dad were married for 50 years and sometimes we have people in the audience and they're asked how long and they'll say 50 or 60 years," she told her fellow panellists.

"Sadly, I'm one of these who says, 'How many of them were happy?'

"My mum idolised my dad, and when my dad was passing away the only person he wanted in the room was my mum, but there were times during their marriage where I, as a child, would go to bed and say 'Please let them split up'".

