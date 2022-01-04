Gloria Hunniford shares heartbreaking details about her daughter's death on Loose Women The presenter opened up on the ITV lunchtime show

Gloria Hunniford has opened up about the death of her daughter, Caron Keating, who died at the age of 41 from breast cancer in 2004, saying it was a "privilege" to be with her "at her birth" and at her "death".

Gloria appeared on the Loose Women panel where they were discussing ITV's heart-wrenching drama Anne, which focuses on Anne Williams' fight for justice after losing her 15-year-old son Kevin in the 1989 Hillsborough tragedy.

Host Ruth Langsford asked Gloria if she felt it was a privilege to be able to spend time with her daughter before she died of breast cancer, having been diagnosed seven years earlier, as opposed to having her snatched away, like Kevin was from Anne.

"It's a very interesting question, it just depends on the circumstances," said Gloria. "Yes, I knew Caron had cancer, she did, fortunately, live for seven years. You treasure every single second that you have, whatever the diagnosis or prognosis is, but Caron was so positive about beating it that I, we as a family, had to join her positivity and we had to believe that she was going to beat it."

She continued: "So it's not that it makes that easier for you but there comes a point in the process where you have to join in with that and live the way, in my case, the way Caron was living."

Gloria with Caron on her wedding day in 1991

Becoming emotional, Gloria said: "Do you know what I did feel though, somebody pointed out to me, it was a privilege to be with her at her birth and there at the end as well."

Caron, who was known for presenting Blue Peter, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1997. After undergoing conventional and alternative treatments, as well as spending time on the Gold Coast of Australia and in hospice care in Switzerland, Caron died at her mother's house in Sevenoaks, Kent.

Along with her sons, Michael and Paul, Gloria set up The Caron Keating Foundation in her daughter's memory to raise money to offer financial support to professional carers, complimentary healing practitioners, and support groups, as well as individuals and families affected by the disease.

