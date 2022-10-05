Matilda the Musical star Emma Thompson reveals unlikely inspiration for terrifying take on Miss Trunchbull The Netflix and Sony Pictures film had its world premiere at the London Film Festival on Wednesday

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical sees award-winning actress Emma Thompson take on the role of formidable headteacher Miss Trunchbull.

Ahead of the film's world premiere at the London Film Festival on Wednesday evening, the star opened up to HELLO! and other press about the unlikely inspiration behind her version of the classic children's villain and how the role was the "most physically demanding thing" she's done in her career so far.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the trailer for Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

Labelling the character "cruelty personified," she revealed that in order to understand her motivations, she created a backstory for Miss Trunchbull after "examin[ing] the childhood of Dame Edith Sitwell" who she says was abused and neglected as a youngster.

"I decided that Trunchbull was cruel to children because she couldn't bear her own childhood. She couldn't bear any vulnerability in children because when she was vulnerable she'd been crushed," she explained. "So we approached it from a very real psychological point of view."

Emma Thompson has opened up about her take on Miss Trunchbull

Director Matthew Warchus chimed in to say that in addition to the psychological depth, Emma was "able to add a layer of absurdity and exaggeration and silliness" to the role to create a different take on the iconic villain, who was played by Gavin & Stacey star Pam Ferris in its first adaptation for the big screen back in 1996.

The cast of the new Netflix film spoke ahead of the world premiere on Wednesday

Elsewhere, Emma opened up about the conversation she had after the decision was made to digress from the stage musical's long-running tradition of having a man play the headteacher in drag. "I said, 'How much like a man do you want me to play it?' and Matthew said 'No, we're moving away from that but I need her to be absolutely real.'"

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical released in cinemas in the UK on 25 November 2022

Emma revealed that it took a team of six people and numerous hours in the makeup chair getting prosthetics fitted to both her face and body to transform her into Miss Trunchbull. "Just that costume and the prosthetics and creating her shape and her athleticism and her strength - it was probably the most physically demanding thing I've ever done," she stated.

Nevertheless, she said she "had a fantastic amount of fun" on set with her young castmates during the school scenes, although added that many did keep calling her Nanny McPhee between scenes.

The film, which is set to be released in cinemas in the UK on 25 November 2022 by Sony Pictures Releasing UK, also stars No Time To Die's Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey, Line of Duty actor Stephen Graham as Mr Wormwood, Andrea Riseborough as Mrs Wormwood and newcomer Alisha Weir as Matilda.

