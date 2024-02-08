Chicago Fire fans convinced they've worked out major plot twist for Severide and Stella – details

Chicago Fire fans think they've worked out what's in store for Severide and Stella in the upcoming episodes of season 12 following Wednesday night's episode.

Despite Severide being sent away from home to work on another arson investigation for the Office of Fire Investigation, fans are convinced that Stella will fall pregnant during the new season after watching her bond with a young girl she met during a call-out.

The latest instalment saw Stella rush to the rescue after a fire broke out in someone's garage, where she found a young girl named Harper. The firefighter immediately formed a bond with the youngster as she tried to ascertain how the fire started and why the girl was hiding in the garage.

Elsewhere in the episode, Stella gushed over Sylvie Brett's adopted daughter Julie, and was even asked if she had children of her own.

Taking to social media, viewers shared their theories, with many hoping for a 'Stellaride' baby in the coming episodes.

"The way #ChicagoFire is hinting so hard at a #Stellaride baby coming soon," wrote one fan. "Like you CANNOT watch tonight's episode and tell me Stella didn't either just find out she’s pregnant and is waiting for Kelly to come home OR she really really wants a baby right now."

A second viewer added: "There were too many clues that a #Stellaride baby is coming. First, Stella is the first to ask to hold the baby. Then, the mother asks if she has kids. Then, she is the one who rescues the little girl and bonds with her. The next step is motherhood," while a third agreed, writing: "This is the second time someone has asked Stella if she has kids. They need to stop playing with us and JUST GIVE US THE #Stellaride baby already!!!!"

A fourth viewer penned: "'Do you have kids?'... yeah I definitely wasn't reading too much into that look by Stella earlier. This is a good example of foreshadowing folks."

While fans will just have to wait and see if the couple end up starting a family, it's entirely possible considering Severide booked his flight back home to see Stella during the latest episode.

Plus, despite Severide's new job with the OFI, we know that he's not leaving the Windy City for good. Whilst chatting with HELLO! about the possibility of a Severide spinoff, showrunner Andrea Newman said she's not prepared to let the character go.

"We have [considered it] but having lost Severide for a bit [in season 11,] it was a reminder of what a critical part of 51 he is," Andrea said, adding that "OFI is a great internal struggle" for Severide, which makes for a great character arc.

"As Kidd says early on in the episode, she considers arson as his 'drug,' and it's an addiction for him and he gets lost in it," Andrea continued.

"It's partly because it's in the blood, his dad was also in OFI, but partly because there's something that just taps into something deep within him when he gets into it. It then becomes a danger zone for him in some ways – but he also loves it and obviously has the skills for it. So that struggle will be a big part of the first few episodes of the season."

Chicago Fire airs on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on NBC.