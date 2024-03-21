NBC bosses share concerning news over future of Christopher Meloni's Law & Order series, offer update on One Chicago

The One Chicago franchise will return for the 2024-2025 season, NBC has confirmed but there is concerning news for fans of Law & Order.

the network shared the news on March 21, revealing that Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago PD were joining Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU for the September 2024 season. However Law & Order: Organized Crime, starring Christopher Meloni, is still under discussion.

© NBC Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Dante Torres, LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater in Chicago PD

The 2023/2024 season was cut short due to the 2023 WGA and SAG strikes; the One Chicago and Law & Order franchises both returned in January. Among viewers, the One Chicago series ranks among the top 10 primetime entertainment shows this season, with all three also the top Wednesday shows across all viewers.

Chicago Fire is averaging 12.6 million viewers (+86%), Chicago PD is averaging 12.0 million viewers (+114%), and Chicago Med is averaging 10.5 million viewers (+57%) and is +141% in the demo. SVU, starring Mariska Hargitay, is Thursday’s number one entertainment show in the 18-49 demo, averaging 11.2 million viewers (+111%) while Law & Order is averaging 7.7 million viewers.

© Getty Images Mariska Hargitay is seen on the film set of the Law & Order: SVU

Dick Wolf Productions are currently launching a fourth spin-off of Law & Order, based in Toronto and which will follow "an elite squad of detectives who investigate high-profile crime and corruption".

Chicago Fire is currently in its 12th season. The season 12 premiere revealed that Randall 'Mouch' McHolland (Christian Stolte) was safe and alive after a devastating cliffhanger at the end of season 11. But it wasn't all plain sailing for Firehouse 51 as Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende) left Chicago, and Christopher Hermann (David Eigenberg) appeared to have been left injured after saving the team from a bomb.

© NBC Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd in Chicago Fire

"Hermann's big heroic save at the end of the premiere will have consequences for him both psychologically and physically – and it's going to take Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri) with a big move to help him get past that," showrunner Andrea Newman told HELLO! after the premiere.

Fans later saw that he had suffered from major hearing loss due to the explosion, and he now has to wear hearing aids.

The first few episodes of the season have also hinted at a possible new romance between Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) and Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) – and Andrea admitted that there is a lot of fun to be had between these two this season.

© NBC Chicago Fire has been running for 12 years

"They're just great together, they're so fun together, and we love watching them," Andrea said, adding: "I think Violet is not looking for anything serious, but I think that there's a lot of fun to be had between those characters and I think that that relationship will have some surprises on that." Hanako and Jake didn't even need to be told that there may be a new arc, with Andrea sharing that "they just kind of knew, it was so funny!"

"In talking to both of them, they both kind of knew and they both can play the drama and the comedy so well, and both of those things will come in handy for this relationship."