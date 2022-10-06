Inside Man: Is season two of David Tennant show happening?

Loved it or hated it, Inside Man had viewers talking. Although Steven Moffat said that the series was "self-contained", there are many unanswered questions from season one – so what is happening with a potential season two? Here's what we know so far…

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Steven said that he hadn’t ruled out more episodes, but it was "up to the audience". He explained: "The story will end in four episodes. It's done by the end of that. As to whether or not you could ever spin off anything or do any kind of sequel? I don't know at this moment."

WATCH: Have you finsihed Inside Man yet?

He continued: "It's not really up to me, and it's not up to the broadcasters – it's up the audience really, isn't it? And if anyone wanted it, you have to sit down and think, 'Is there anything to do?'

"Television is littered with shows that had one season and pretended they could carry on – I would never want to be one of those, where you're so excited to get a phone call about doing another run that you do it and then realise, actually, the story is finished."

Would you like a second season of the show?

The story followed a vicar who keeps his son's maths tutor Janice captured in a basement after a drastic misunderstanding, knowing that releasing her would ruin his son's life. Meanwhile, a criminologist on Death Row is interviewed by a journalist who helps her solve the mystery of Janice's disappearance.

The show certainly left audiences divided, with one writing: "Inside Man really said, 'let's get the best actors possible, to get people to watch...and give them the world's worst script and see how they do,'" while another added: "Never seen a drama that's so plainly terrible and yet so captivating at the same time. Unwatchable but unputdownable. What the hell is going to happen."

