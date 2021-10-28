You season three has a mindblowing connection to Gilmore Girls - did you spot it? We can't get over this!

By now you've probably made your way through all ten thrilling episodes of season three of Netflix's You, but you may want to go back and give it a rewatch when you hear what we're about to tell you!

Call it intuition, call it having watched the Gilmore Girls boxset more than ten times, but we've realised that the shows have a mindblowing connection to one another.

The third season of the hit Netflix series, which landed on the streaming site earlier this month, sees serial killer Joe Goldberg and his equally murderous wife Love Quinn swap LA for a soulless suburb in Northern California to raise their son.

While parts of the show were shot on location around California, the majority of it was filmed on the Warner Brothers backlot, which Gilmore Girls fans will know, doubled for the sleepy and wholesome town of Stars Hollow between 2000 and 2007. And it turns out that Love's brand new bakery A Fresh Tart, is actually Luke's Diner! Check out the photos below...

Both You and Gilmore Girls were filmed on the Warner Brothers backlot in California

Other popular shows filmed on the lot include Pretty Little Liars, WandaVision and Hart of Dixie. What's more, viewers can actually visit the backlot on an official WB Studio tour and see Luke's Diner/Love's bakery up close for themselves!

Lots of eagle-eyed viewers at home have also recognised the famous filming location, with many taking to social media to share their discovery with others. "Watching #YOU and I'm 1000% sure that Love's A Fresh Tart is also Luke's Diner from Gilmore Girls. I recognised it almost immediately," one tweeted.

Another added: "Seeing Luke's diner from Gilmore Girls being used for Love's bakery on You is so nostalgic," and a third couldn't contain their excitement when they realised, writing: "Omg the bakery in You S3 is Lukes diner from Gilmore Girls!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

