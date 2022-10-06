Unbreakable: Who is star Rob Beckett's wife?

Rob Beckett is a comedian known for his appearances on a number of popular shows and has now landed the incredible gig as host of the new series of BBC gameshow Unbreakable.

The show sees six celebrity couples put their relationships to the ultimate test - but what do we know about Rob's own relationship? Find out more about his wife and personal life here…

Rob Beckett has been married to Louise Watts for a number of years, although the exact date of their marriage is unknown, as the comedian prefers to keep his romance with his partner out of the spotlight.

In fact, Rob only casually mentioned the fact that he was a married man during a 2014 episode of Mock of the Week. As a result, it can be deduced that Rob and Louise have been married for at least eight years.

He then announced the birth of his first child, on his YouTube channel, in September 2016, but again due to the comedian's propensity for privacy, it was not revealed what his child's gender or name is.

However, in March 2019, Rob let it slip during an interview with Radio 2's Ken Bruce that he has two daughters. Since then, he's opened up on his parenting dilemmas to entertain his fans. Speaking about how he avoids taking his kids to the park, he joked, "Well they're a bit too young, they're four and two, so I have just told them the park is dirty, and they're cleaning it. They have been saying surely they have cleaned it by now, and I'm like no we can't go."

Will you be watching Unbreakable? Described "funny, relatable and occasionally terrifying," the show sees celebrity couples will take part in a series of mental, physical and emotional challenges designed to push their bonds to the limit, as relationship experts Anjula Mutanda and Maria McErlane analyse their performance.

One by one the couples will be eliminated until an unbreakable celebrity duo is crowned winner. Funny, relatable and occasionally terrifying, this series will show some of the UK's favourite TV personalities as the British public has never seen them before.

