Watch Strictly star Molly Rainford's breathtaking Britain's Got Talent final performance

We are so excited to see what Molly Rainford and her professional partner Carlos Gu have in store for us this weekend on Strictly Come Dancing.

The couple has already wowed judges and viewers alike with their first few performances and are definitely in with a chance of taking home this year's Glitterball Trophy. But did you know that Strictly isn't the first competition series that Molly has taken part in?

The 21-year-old actress and singer is best known these days for playing an intergalactic pop superstar in the hit CBBC show Nova Jones, but prior to this, Molly found fame as the youngest-ever finalist of Britain's Got Talent.

Molly appeared in the show's sixth series in 2012 when she was just 11 years old and blew judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon away with her impressive vocals.

Molly was the youngest-ever finalist of Britain's Got Talent back in 2012

For her audition, she sang her own version of Jennifer Hudson's One Night Only from the film Dreamgirls. Unsurprisingly, she advanced through to the semi-finals, where she sang It Must Have Been Love by Roxette. After finishing second in the public vote, she sang the classic church hymn Ave Maria in the final to huge applause from the crowd.

Molly is partnered with Carlos Gu on Strictly

Despite seeming like a shoo-in for first place, that year's competition was just too strong, and Molly finished in sixth place. However, after the show, she was quickly snapped up by Sony Music, who gave her a record deal.

Two years later, at age 13 Molly started her career at CBBC, first appearing on the children's entertainment series Friday Download until its cancellation in 2015. In 2021, Rainford began starring in the CBBC comedy drama Nova Jones, portraying the titular character, with the series focusing on the life and adventures of a galactic pop singer.

However, alongside this, she continued her music career, releasing her first EP in 2019 and her second Christmas themed on in 2020.

