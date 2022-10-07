Dancing on Ice reveals sixth celebrity contestant - and people are excited! Welcome to the ice!

Dancing on Ice has been treating us to the line-up of contestants in 2022 - and have confirmed that beloved Drag Queen the Vivienne will be the sixth celebrity to join the hugely popular contest!

The Welsh star, whose real name is James Lee Williams, won RuPaul’s Drag Race UK back in season one, and confirmed the news on social media, writing: "I’m beyond excited to announce that I will be competing in Dancing on Ice in 2023! This is honestly a dream come true and I can’t wait to start training on the ice.

"To be the first drag artist to take part in one of the big UK reality competition shows is truly an honour. I think it’s a big step forward for queer representation on TV."

The Vivienne opened up about her excitement

The star has gone from success to success since winning Drag Race, and also competed in RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and The Great British Sewing Bee’s Christmas special, as well as her own show, The Vivienne Takes on Hollywood.

The Vivienne joins Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, football star John Fashanu and former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer on the ITV skating show. On joining the show, Nile said: I've certainly not done much ice-skating but I am so excited for the opportunity. I’m so excited to get into that routine and to feel like an athlete again. My biggest goal on the show is to do something that no-one has ever done before!"

Ekin-Su is among the other contestants for 2022

Meanwhile, Ekin-Su said: "I'm so excited for the team. I can't wait to get myself on the ice and skate. Stay tuned and see you on the ice."

