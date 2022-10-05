Dancing on Ice announces third celebrity contestant - find out who! We can't wait to see her on the ice rink!

Dancing on Ice has revealed that Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is the third celebrity to be joining the 2023 line-up - and we can't wait to see the actress take to the ice rink.

The announcement was made during Wednesday's edition of ITV's Good Morning Britain, with the 28-year-old appearing in a pre-recorded video tape.

She told viewers: "Hi Good Morning Britain, it's Ekin-Su here. I've got some amazing news to tell you. I will be doing this year's Dancing on Ice.

"I'm so excited for the team. I can't wait to get myself on the ice and skate. Stay tuned and see you on the ice."

Ekin-Su was crowned this year's winner of Love Island, alongside Davide Sanclimenti. The pair recently announced that they will be back on ITV2 to front their own programme, titled Homecomings, which will see the couple explore both Davide's hometown in Italy and Ekin-Su's beloved Turkey.

Ekin-Su joins football star John Fashanu and former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer in the line-up.

Ekin-Su is the third celebrity to join the show

On joining the show, John said: "I'm so excited to be a part of Dancing on Ice, I don't think it'll come as a surprise to people that I'm very competitive - I am definitely in it to win it."

Patsy added: "I wanted to challenge myself, get back to work, get out of my comfort zone. And I just thought 'Oh I'll just go for it', it seems like a lot of fun and I do love ice skating but I'm not an ice skater!"

Viewers can expect to see hosts Holly and Phillip return to front the show while Oti Mabuse, Ashely Banjo and Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill will be back on the judging panel to give their expert feedback and scores.

Regan Gascoigne took home the 2022 trophy alongside his professional skating partner, Karina Manta. The runners-up alongside him were former Strictly pro Brendan Cole and Vanessa Bauer, and Pussycat Doll singer Kimberly Wyatt and Mark Hanretty.

