Dancing on Ice's fourth celeb contestant revealed

Dancing on Ice has revealed the fourth celebrity joining the line-up for the 2023 series - and we are so excited!

Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson will be taking to the ice rink next year and we can't wait to see him show off his skating skills.

Chatting about signing up for the ITV reality programme, Nile said via his YouTube channel: "I'm going to be on ITV's Dancing on Ice! This is a really cool thing. I've certainly not done much ice-skating but I am so excited for the opportunity. I’m so excited to get into that routine and to feel like an athlete again.

"My biggest goal on the show is to do something that no-one has ever done before!"

Nile, who won an Olympic bronze medal in 2016, will be taking part in this year's show alongside fellow confirmed contestants; Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, football star John Fashanu and former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer.

Ekin-Su announced that she would be joining the line-up during Wednesday's edition of Good Morning Britain. In a pre-recorded video, she told viewers: "I'm so excited for the team. I can't wait to get myself on the ice and skate. Stay tuned and see you on the ice."

On signing up for the show, John said: "I'm so excited to be a part of Dancing on Ice, I don't think it'll come as a surprise to people that I'm very competitive - I am definitely in it to win it."

Nile is an Olympic gymnast

Patsy added: "I wanted to challenge myself, get back to work, get out of my comfort zone. And I just thought 'Oh I'll just go for it', it seems like a lot of fun and I do love ice skating but I'm not an ice skater!"

Fans can expect to see Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield presenting the show as usual, while Oti Mabuse, Ashely Banjo and Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill will be back on the judging panel to give their expert feedback and scores.

