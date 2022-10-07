Bad Sisters: fans share same theory for season finale

Bad Sisters has been hailed by many as one of the best shows of 2022 - and next week viewers will finally have answers on who killed JP in the series finale. So who did it? While viewers have been theorising over John Paul’s demise since it was revealed in the opening episode - it seems like one particular guess is proving very popular.

MORE: 7 best shows to watch on Apple TV+ right now

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Fresh new #badsisters theory! I now definitely think it was Grace because back early in the season Grace agreed to say that all the sisters were together (including her) the night JP died - why would she say that if it wasn't her?"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you been watching Bad Sisters?

Another person added: "It's obviously gonna be Grace. After watching Roger's exit she must have realised things that were long pending and also she must have figured out new things that we don't know yet resulting in her reasonable explosion. Good for her though if that's the case."

Who killed JP?

In the closing moments of episode nine, it is revealed that - this time - JP really is dead, but the sisters don’t seem to have had anything to do with it, despite their various attempts. Discussing the moment on Twitter, one person wrote: "When you yell 'what the [expletive]?!' at the TV multiple times while watching a show, you know it's a good one. Damnit #BadSisters, now I have to wait a whole 7 more days?!? AND it's the finale next week? @SharonHorgan, you writing GENIUS!"

MORE: Bad Sisters: viewers shocked by same thing in new Apple TV+ series

MORE: Severance: the biggest questions we have for season two

Another person added: "Really enjoyed this. Can’t wait a week between each episode though! It’s killing me. Pun intended." How do you think the show will conclude? We can’t wait to find out!

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.