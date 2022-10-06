Strictly's Molly Rainford rocks lilac two-piece in impressive rehearsal video The star took to social media

Strictly Come Dancing star Molly Rainford looked incredible on Wednesday as she took to social media with a very impressive video.

MORE: Strictly star Tess Daly's school-inspired secrets to toned figure

The star, 21, rocked a fabulous lilac two-piece sportswear set which perfectly showed off her Strictly-honed figure. In the clip, Molly showed off her iincedible vocal skills as she sang a snippet of One Hand, One Heart, from West Side Story.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Molly Rainford shows off impressive vocals in lilac two-piece

Captioning the video, she penned: "@GKX_carlos we take classical requests too," alongside a laughing face emoji.

SEE: Ellie Simmonds thanks Strictly fans following emotional Waltz with Nikita Kuzmin

READ: Ola & James Jordan's Strictly verdict: 'There's no way Tony Adams is going home tonight'

The pair were seen in singing their hearts out before Molly, who has a fabulous voice, took over and Carlos continued to dramatically mime to the tune.

The duo were spectacular last week

The song, which is from movie-musical West Side Story, will be the accompaniment to their routine on Saturday for movie week of the show.

The dancing duo took audiences by storm last week when the performed a quickstep routine to Love on Top by Beyoncé and scored a mindblowing 34 points.

After her stellar performance, the CBBC star took to Instagram with a sweet photo next to her partner in their Strictly glam.

Molly was on cloud nine after the performance

Captioning the image she said: "Still on [cloud] 9!!! Not only did we get to dance to my favourite song, we got to close the show! I’m feeling so blessed & and the fact I got to do all that with @gkx_carlos makes it even more special @bbcstrictly."

Fellow contestant Fleur East replied writing: "You were both amazing!" alongside a red love heart emoji.

Ellie Simmonds echoed Fleur's words adding: "You guys were amazing," with three yellow love hearts - the same colour as Molly's fabulous costume.

MORE: Rose Ayling-Ellis responds to Strictly critics with powerful message – 'Don't compare me to Ellie'

One fan replied: "You really have the most infectious smile, a pure joy to watch."

A second penned: "Continue shining your light!" A third wrote: "Smashed it out the park and completely obsessed with the suit."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.