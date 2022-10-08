Kym Marsh wows judges and daughter with splits in air during fun Strictly routine - watch The Coronation Street actress impressed everyone

Kym Marsh, 46, impressed the Strictly Come Dancing judges and her daughter in the audience when she performed the splits upside down during movie week.

The former Coronation Street actress looked thrilled as she finished her routine which included many daring lifts.

The star, who was wearing a black sequin number and red wig, looked effortless as she executed the stunt with dance partner Graziano.

"You've got a proud daughter over there by the way," said Tess Daly as she spoke to Kym after her dance.

As well as Kym's family, the judges were impressed by her moves. "Your best dance of the series," said judge Anton Du Beke.

Motsi Mabuse branded Kym a "shining star" and she clearly loved it!

Kym's daughter was so proud!

Craig Revel Horwood gave some critiques but also agreed that it was her best dance yet.

Kym admitted the lifts were a scary moment when she spoke to Claudia Winkleman after the routine, but you couldn't see a glimmer of nerves on the floor.

Before joining the Strictly cast of 2022, Kym shared her concerns.

"I was plagued with quite a lot of injuries last year, I'm someone who generally likes to go to the gym and this is probably the worst shape I've been in, in the last five years," the grandmother-of-two admitted.

Kym, who found fame in the band Hear'Say, went on to say: "My exercise regime has not been as good as it would normally be," but explained that she ran the Manchester 10k in May, calling the run the beginning of her journey back to fitness.

On whether she has any dance experience, Kym, 46, said she did ballet and tap as a kid, but struggled with the dance element of being in a pop band when she was in Hear'Say.

Well, she's smashing it now!

