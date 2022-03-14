Sharnaz Shahid
The One Show's Kym Marsh reveals excitement after son confirms his unborn baby's gender. Watch the video here…
Kym Marsh has expressed her joy after her son David and his fiancée Courtney confirmed they are expecting a baby boy.
Sharing the gender reveal video on Instagram on Sunday, the former One Show host gushed: "It's a boy!!!! [Blue heart emojis] huge congratulations to my @cunliffe890 @courtneyleac I cannot wait to meet my new grandson!!!"
WATCH: Kym Marsh's son reveals baby's gender in sweet video
Fans quickly reacted to the post, with one writing: "Oh this is so wholesome! Congratulations to you all." Another remarked: "Congratulations to you Kym on the awesome news of your grandson." A third post read: "Congratulations to them, and you xxx."
Kym confirmed her son's baby joy last month, sharing a photo of a calendar on the month of August, when the baby is due, alongside three photos of baby scans, a cuddly, and a white baby top that read: "Baby Cunliffe."
She also uploaded a photo of the happy couple holding up a photo of their baby scan. In her caption, Kym enthused: "I have been bursting to share this news for AGES!!!! I'm so very proud to announce I am gonna be a 'YaYa' again!!!
Kym will become a grandmother for the second time
"My wonderful son @cunliffe890 and his equally wonderful fiancée @courtneyleac are expecting their first child in August! I am so very proud of you both and I cannot wait to meet my newest grandchild!! I love you all so much."
Kym is a mother-of-four and shares two children, David and Emilie, with ex-partner Jack Cunliffe. She later welcomed daughter Polly with ex-husband Jamie Lomas. Sadly their son, Archie, was born prematurely and died shortly after birth.
The former Coronation Street actress is already a grandmother after her daughter Emilie welcomed a son in 2019.
