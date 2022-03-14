Kym Marsh has expressed her joy after her son David and his fiancée Courtney confirmed they are expecting a baby boy.

Sharing the gender reveal video on Instagram on Sunday, the former One Show host gushed: "It's a boy!!!! [Blue heart emojis] huge congratulations to my @cunliffe890 @courtneyleac I cannot wait to meet my new grandson!!!"

WATCH: Kym Marsh's son reveals baby's gender in sweet video

Fans quickly reacted to the post, with one writing: "Oh this is so wholesome! Congratulations to you all." Another remarked: "Congratulations to you Kym on the awesome news of your grandson." A third post read: "Congratulations to them, and you xxx."

Kym confirmed her son's baby joy last month, sharing a photo of a calendar on the month of August, when the baby is due, alongside three photos of baby scans, a cuddly, and a white baby top that read: "Baby Cunliffe."

She also uploaded a photo of the happy couple holding up a photo of their baby scan. In her caption, Kym enthused: "I have been bursting to share this news for AGES!!!! I'm so very proud to announce I am gonna be a 'YaYa' again!!!

Kym will become a grandmother for the second time

"My wonderful son @cunliffe890 and his equally wonderful fiancée @courtneyleac are expecting their first child in August! I am so very proud of you both and I cannot wait to meet my newest grandchild!! I love you all so much."

Kym is a mother-of-four and shares two children, David and Emilie, with ex-partner Jack Cunliffe. She later welcomed daughter Polly with ex-husband Jamie Lomas. Sadly their son, Archie, was born prematurely and died shortly after birth.

The former Coronation Street actress is already a grandmother after her daughter Emilie welcomed a son in 2019.

