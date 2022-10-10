Why Strictly’s Will Mellor needed permission to take part in dance show - EXCLUSIVE The actor opened up about agreeing to take part in the show

Strictly star Will Mellor has opened up about why he asked permission from his family before agreeing to take part in Strictly Come Dancing - and we definitely understand why it was important!

MORE: Tess Daly's fans seriously divided as husband Vernon Kay unveils huge tattoo

Chatting to HELLO! ahead of the launch, the Two Pints of Lager actor admitted that he didn’t want to 'mortify' his two children - Renee, 14, and Jayden, 18 - by joining the show, explaining: "I had to tell my children to make sure they weren't gonna be mortified when we do the dancing because usually when I dance, they're like dad. Stop it. Now.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Mellor astounds with incredible jive

"I dance like no one's watching in my kitchen so I had to get clearance from my family to go, ‘is it all right? You're not gonna be devastated when you go to school with your friends?"

He added: "Even though we're in front of the camera, your family all go on the journey with us, it's exciting for all our family. We might be doing the dancing but the family's going on the journey with us."

Will has been wowing fans on the show

Despite his reservations, it sounds like his family is hugely supportive, particularly his sisters! He joked: "Great, excited, screaming my sisters were! I spoke to my mum last night and she was like, ‘I just can't wait. I'm so looking forward to it.’ It's so exciting and it's great. It's just good, it's all positive. That's all I want from it. I want positive things."

READ: Claudia Winkleman's daily diet: what the Strictly star eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

MORE: Tess Daly's diet revealed: what the Strictly host eats in a day

He added: "It's my mum's favourite show and she's had a terrible time with it. I just thought we need some positivity and so honestly the real reason is that. I just thought yeah I'm gonna get on this journey. I'm loving it already."

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.