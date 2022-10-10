Tess Daly's fans seriously divided as husband Vernon Kay unveils huge tattoo The Strictly star married Vernon in 2003

Tess Daly stepped back the spotlight again at the weekend as she resumed her hosting duties on Strictly Come Dancing.

But her husband, Vernon Kay, was busy making waves too – for an altogether different reason.

The 48-year-old took to Instagram to share a snapshot of a huge tattoo covering his back. And fans were divided.

Vernon has been happily married to Tess since 2003 and together they share two children, daughters, Phoebe, 17, and 13-year-old Amber.

Vernon and Tess with their two daughters

Perhaps surprisingly, his family were not the subject of his tattoo, however. Instead, the TV star has had the face of American football quarterback Eli Manning covering his back.

"Finally got to show #elimanning my punishment for betting against him and @nygiants in 2012," Vernon explained in the caption. "He was quite surprised!!"

Vernon unveiled the tattoo on Instagram

Fans were very quick to comment on the post. "Please say this is a joke!" one said, while a second asked: "That can't be real, surely?!"

Some fans were convinced the tattoo is fake given that it was seemingly not visible during Vernon's appearance on I'm A Celebrity in 2020 – but others weren't so sure. "Having watched your IG story. It is real!" one stated.

The couple have been married since 2003

And a fourth follower immediately thought of Vernon's wife. "Poor Tess.. she's the one looking at it #traumo'd!"

It comes after Vernon gave a revealing interview about family life with Tess and their daughters. He admitted that now the girls are older, they are less excited about their mum's appearances on Strictly.

Vernon recently spoke candidly about family life

Vernon told MailOnline: "Now that the girls are getting a bit older. it's become more about me sitting in front of the telly and watching and supporting Tess while the girls go off and do whatever a 13 and an almost 18 year old go and do."

He added that their interest is limited to "what mum is wearing".

