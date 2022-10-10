VIDEO: Strictly fans saying same thing about Nikita Kuzmin and Carlos Gu's epic performance They danced to a live performance from Adam Lambert

Strictly Come Dancing pros Nikita Kuzmin and Carlos Gu delivered an epic pro performance during Sunday night's results show - and fans are all saying the same thing about it.

MORE: Fleur East inundated with 'shock' comments after surprise dance-off against Richie Anderson

The two professionals took to the dance floor for a live performance from singer Adam Lambert, who debuted his mesmerising rendition of the 1932 Noël Coward song, 'Mad About The Boy'.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nikita and Carlos' amazing pro performance

Fans of the popular BBC show have taken to Twitter to applaud the stunning performance, praising the show for having a same-sex pairing dance to a song from LGBTQ+ icon, Adam.

Sharing a clip of the stunning performance, one fan wrote: "I would like to speak to whoever asked Nikita and Carlos to dance together for Adam Lambert’s performance… and ask them to do it again every single week. Best dance of the series right there."

MORE: Richie Anderson pays tribute to Giovanni Pernice following Strictly exit

SEE: Inside Strictly star Richie Anderson's 10-year relationship with partner Dean

A second viewer tweeted: "This IS one of the best tv moments ever, I am in awe. Nikita and Carlos danced amazing such a powerful TV moment," adding a rainbow emoji," while another added: "Nikita and Carlos dancing TO Adam Lambert is so so ICONIC."

Fans praised Nikita and Carlos' epic performance

A number of other fans simply commended the impressive dance, with one person writing: "This dance was absolutely glorious. They were a perfect partnership and the interpretation of the song was superb. The singer gave an excellent rendition that worked so well for this. Altogether what I watch the program for," while another added: "Nikita and Carlos's dance to 'I'm mad about the boy' was electric, passionate and compulsive viewing. Brilliant! The dancers moved sensually and embodied the tune perfectly with their dance routine. A treat to watch!"

Sunday night's show was bittersweet, however, as while fans enjoyed the amazing pro performances, they had to say goodbye to DJ Richie Anderson and his dance partner Giovanni Pernice after the pair found themselves in the bottom two.

Adam Lambert performed a rendition of the 1932 Noël Coward song, 'Mad About The Boy'

Unfortunately, their Samba to Hakuna Matata from The Lion King in the dance-off wasn't enough to save them and the pair were sent home by the judges, sending Fleur East and her partner Vito Coppola through to next week's show.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.