The Walk-In: What happened to Robbie Mullins?

Stephen Graham's new drama, The Walk-In, has had viewers glued to the screen ever since it first premiered on ITV earlier this month.

The five-part series tells the true story of real-life activist and reformed Neo-Nazi, Matthew Collins, who worked to stop the radicalisation of young white men before it began. But what happened to whistleblower Robbie Mullins?

Who is Robbie Mullins?

Robbie Mullins is a former National Action member who became an informant for Matthew Collins, the head of intelligence for anti-racism campaign group Hope Not Hate.

Robbie attended a meeting held at a Warrington pub in July 2017 which saw neo-Nazi Jack Renshaw detail his plan to kill Labour MP, Rosie Cooper.

Shocked by what he had heard, Robbie tipped off Matthew, who had already been keeping a close watch on National Action.

Andrew Ellis plays Robbie in the series

What happened to Robbie Mullins?

After the plot was exposed, Jack Renshaw was sent to prison for life in 2019 having admitted to preparing to kill Rosie Cooper and making threats to kill a police officer.

Robbie, who is played by Andrew Ellis in the ITV drama, continued to attend National Action meetings so that he didn't blow his cover as the informant.

He also gave further evidence against other group members before he was outed as a mole.

In an interview with The Observer, the former warehouse worker revealed that he had turned down the police's offer of witness protection. "The police have offered me witness protection after each death threat but each time I’ve turned it down because I want the option to go back home," the Warrington resident said. "They would have made me start again, changed my name."

The Walk-In is based on a true story

He now has a researcher role within Hope Not Hate.

What is The Walk-In about?

The full synopsis reads: "Stephen Graham takes the leading role, of activist Matthew Collins, a reformed Neo-Nazi, now working as a bona fide journalist for the anti-racist organisation, Hope not Hate.

"Written by Oscar-nominated and BAFTA multi-award-winning screenwriter, Jeff Pope, the drama is an explosive state-of-the-world series that explores some of the most critical and relevant issues of modern times including racism, freedom of speech and terrorism.

"It's a thought-provoking, conscience-stirring drama which poses timeless questions - What makes people fear and hate those who are different from themselves? Can someone’s view of the world be fundamentally changed?"

