Karen Pirie viewers all saying the same thing about shocking finale

ITV's new detective drama, Karen Pirie, came to a shocking conclusion on Sunday night and viewers are all saying the same thing about the series.

The three-parter, which is an adaptation of the first novel in Val McDermid's book series, stars Lauren Lyle as the dedicated titular detective who, after joining the historical murders unit, reopens a previously unsolved case from 1996 after it becomes the subject of a popular true-crime podcast.

In a tense final episode, it was revealed that [spoiler alert!] none other than DS Jimmy Lawson was responsible for the murder of Rosie Duff.

The police officer, who signed Karen to the case in the first place, had killed Rosie after she ended their secret relationship.

Viewers took to Twitter to comment on the twist-filled ending, with one person writing: "Brilliant @valmcdermid@ITV #karenpirie gripping to the end. Wonderful characters and plot filmed imaginatively and some highland scenery as well! Result," while another added: "That was a great ending! Loved the characters, quality acting, and beautiful accents."

A number of viewers praised the drama as a whole, with one person tweeting: "#KarenPirie is the best new TV crime drama I've seen for a long time (and I've seen them all). Great writing (based on a @valmcdermid book so the source material is first class), great acting and great production all round. Hope there are loads more series."

Viewers praised the gripping ending

A second fan added: "A big shout out for #KarenPirie brought to life via @valmcdermid and @STV. Brilliant crime series, fabulous acting and gorgeous scenery of St Andrew's and Loch Leven. What's not to like? More please," while another commented on the excellent casting, tweeting: "Some of the best casting I have ever seen in a TV adaptation of a book. Absolutely brilliant #karenpirie. If you haven't read the books, do, they are head and shoulders above most other police books."

Many fans also applauded Lauren Lyle for her portrayal of Karen, with one person writing: "#Karenpirie is incredible and all of the acting is sublime. But @LlaurenLyle's performance is the most exciting but yet subtle and nuanced and phenomenal acting since Jodie Comer kicked off Killing Eve after years of other performances across the screen."

Viewers applauded Lauren Lyle's performance

A second added: "Congratulations Lauren. You were outstanding in bringing Karen Pirie to our TV screens and I wish you well for the future."

