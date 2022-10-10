Dancing on Ice announces tenth celebrity contestant - and we're so excited! We can't wait to see her on the ice!

Dancing on Ice has revealed that singer Michelle Heaton will be taking to the ice as the show's tenth celebrity contestant for the 2023 series.

The news was announced on ITV's Lorraine on Monday morning, with Michelle saying: "I'm so excited, I can't believe it. Me and the kids are such huge fans of the show in general."

Chatting about joining the show after celebrating 18 months sober, she added: "I've always wanted to do it and I've always had my name in the mix but I know that I would never have been able to complete anything because of the way my body was and the way I was 18 months ago. I'm really truly grateful that I didn't get it back then and that I've got it this year when I'm a lot stronger and able to commit to it and do everything that I can."

Michelle is known for being a member of the pop group Liberty X, who gained international success in the early 2000s from their hit song Just a Little.

The 43-year-old joins the likes of former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer, The Only Way Is Essex's Joey Essex and RuPaul's Drag Race UK star The Vivienne in the line-up.

Michelle Heaton has joined the line-up

Other stars also taking part include Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu, Coronation Street actress Mollie Gallagher, footballer John Fashanu and Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson.

On joining the show, Joey said: "I want to impress the judges but I want to impress myself. I'm going to put all my effort into this."

John added: "I'm so excited to be a part of Dancing on Ice, I don't think it'll come as a surprise to people that I'm very competitive - I am definitely in it to win it."

Fans can expect to see Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield presenting the show as usual, while Oti Mabuse, Ashely Banjo and Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill will be back on the judging panel to give their expert feedback and scores.

