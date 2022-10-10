Dancing on Ice full 2023 line-up: LIVE UPDATES It's time to get their skates at the ready!

The new series of Dancing on Ice is just around the corner and we can't wait to see hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield return to the ice rink for the 2023 series. But which famous faces will be learning to skate for the 15th series?

From pop stars to sporting heroes, there is an incredible line-up this year. Find out the celebrities taking part and check out the full 2022 line-up below...

Michelle Heaton

Singer Michelle Heaton was the tenth contestant to be announced for the upcoming series. She is perhaps best known for being a member of the pop group Liberty X, who achieved international success following their hit single 'Just A Little'. Announcing the good news on ITV's Lorraine, Michelle said: "I'm so excited, I can't believe it. Me and the kids are such huge fans of the show in general."

The 43-year-old, who recently celebrated 18 months sober, added: "I've always wanted to do it and I've always had my name in the mix but I know that I would never have been able to complete anything because of the way my body was and the way I was 18 months ago. I'm really truly grateful that I didn't get it back then and that I've got it this year when I'm a lot stronger and able to commit to it and do everything that I can."

Michelle Heaton is known for being a member of the pop group Liberty X

Darren Harriott

Stand-up comedian Darren Harriott has joined the cast of the 2023 series. The 34-year-old has made several TV appearances over the years, including on 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Live at the Apollo and The Last Leg.

The star, who has featured on several BBC Radio 4 shows, was nominated for the Best Newcomer Award and Best Show Award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in both 2017 and 2019 for his comedy work.

Confirming the news on social media, he wrote: "Me and my big size 13s are going to be learning to dance... on ice?! Yup…I never make things easy for myself.

"'If you fall over on live tv that will give me so much joke hahaha' - Mom.

"…..great."

Darren Harriott is a stand-up comedian

Carley Stenson

Welcome to Dancing on Ice Carley! The actress and singer is perhaps best known for playing Steph Cunningham in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks, but has starred in several West End productions, including Legally Blonde: The Musical and Les Misérables.

Carley, who is married to 2016 Strictly Come Dancing runner-up Danny Mac, said of joining the line-up: "So excited to get to learn how to dance 'on ice' - terrified and can't wait!!

"Just wanna make the most of this whole experience."

Carley Stenson is a singer and actress

Joey Essex

The Only Way Is Essex star Joey Essex was the seventh celebrity to join the 2023 show. The reality star announced the exciting news on ITV's This Morning, telling Friday hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary: "I would love to win. I'm going to put all my energy into this... This stage in my life, I'm so ready for something like this.

"I'm doing it for me. I want to impress the judges but I want to impress myself. I’m going to put all my effort into it."

Joey Essex says he "would love to win"

The Vivienne

Drag Queen the Vivienne will be taking to the ice rink for the upcoming series of the skating show. The Welsh star, whose real name is James Lee Williams, won season one of reality show RuPaul's Drag Race UK back in 2019. Confirmed the news on social media, the star wrote: "I’m beyond excited to announce that I will be competing in Dancing on Ice in 2023! This is honestly a dream come true and I can't wait to start training on the ice.

"To be the first drag artist to take part in one of the big UK reality competition shows is truly an honour. I think it’s a big step forward for queer representation on TV."

Drag Queen the Vivienne won series one of Ru Paul's Drag Race UK

Mollie Gallagher

Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher was the fifth celeb revealed to be joining the 2023 cast. The actress, who plays Nina Lucas in the long-running soap, appeared on ITV's Lorraine to announce the news, saying: "I'm really excited. I've not really felt nervous yet, strangely."

When asked if she has skated before, she said: "Back in the day I skated it at Christmas markets and before the try-out for Dancing On Ice, I went on the ice to check I enjoyed it.

"At the time I was holding on to the sides but hopefully, I can get round the rink."

Mollie Gallagher plays Nina on Coronation Street

Nile Wilson

We can't wait to see what Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson will bring to the ice rink in the upcoming fifteenth season of the ITV entertainment show.

The 26-year-old, who won an Olympic bronze medal in the men's horizontal bar at the 2016 Summer Olympics, announced the news via his YouTube channel. "I'm going to be on ITV's Dancing on Ice!" he revealed. "This is a really cool thing. I've certainly not done much ice skating but I am so excited for the opportunity. I’m so excited to get into that routine and to feel like an athlete again.

"My biggest goal on the show is to do something that no one has ever done before!"

Nile Wilson is an Olympic gymnast

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu will be swapping the Mallorcan sun for the cool ice in next year's series of the ITV skating show.

The actress, who was crowned the 2022 winner of the ITV2 reality show alongside Davide Sanclimenti, announced the news in a pre-recorded video that played on Good Morning Britain.

She told viewers: "Hi Good Morning Britain, it's Ekin-Su here. I've got some amazing news to tell you. I will be doing this year's Dancing on Ice.

"I'm so excited for the team. I can't wait to get myself on the ice and skate. Stay tuned and see you on the ice."

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu won the latest series of Love Island

John Fashanu

Football star John Fashanu was the second celeb to join the line-up. The 60-year-old former centre-forward, who has also carved out a career as a television presenter, played for England, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace during his days on the field.

On joining the show, he said: "I'm so excited to be a part of Dancing on Ice, I don't think it'll come as a surprise to people that I'm very competitive - I am definitely in it to win it.

"And this may be one of the scariest things I've ever signed up for but I couldn't be more ready for the challenge!"

Football star John Fashanu is "in it to win it"

Patsy Palmer

Patsy Palmer was announced as the first contestant for the 2023 series. She is perhaps best known for her role as Bianca Jackson in BBC soap, EastEnders, but has also made a name for herself in the music world as a DJ.

Appearing on This Morning to reveal the exciting news, she told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: "Out of all the things that came through at that time, this was the one that I had to really think about. I wanted to challenge myself, get back to work, get out of my comfort zone. And I just thought 'Oh I'll just go for it', it seems like a lot of fun and I do love ice skating but I'm not an ice skater!"

DJ Patsy Palmer is a former EastEnders actress

