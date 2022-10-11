Dancing on Ice announces 11th and final celebrity contestant - see who it is! We are so excited!

Dancing on Ice has revealed The Wanted singer Siva Kaneswaran as the 11th and final celebrity joining the line-up for the 2023 series - and we can't wait to see him show off his skating skills.

The news was announced on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday. When host Richard Madeley asked why he signed up for the ITV show, Siva jokingly responded: "Honestly I don't know why I said yes. I called my manager this morning in the car and said, 'Can I change my mind?'"

"Overall, I'm very excited," he added.

Siva is best known for being a member of the boyband The Wanted, who gained international fame with their smash hit single, 'Glad You Came'. The announcement comes six months after the tragic passing of his bandmate Tom Parker, who died after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Speaking about Tom, he said: "He always had a positive attitude, I think that's one of the gifts he's given me and all of us."

Siva is the 11th and final contestant

Siva joins the likes of Liberty X singer Michelle Heaton, former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer, The Only Way Is Essex's Joey Essex and RuPaul's Drag Race UK star The Vivienne in the line-up.

Other stars confirmed for the upcoming series include Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu, Coronation Street actress Mollie Gallagher, footballer John Fashanu and Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson.

Siva is known for being a member of the boyband The Wanted

On joining the show, Joey said: "I want to impress the judges but I want to impress myself. I'm going to put all my effort into this."

Michelle added: "I'm so excited, I can't believe it. Me and the kids are such huge fans of the show in general."

Fans can expect to see iconic presenting duo Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield fronting the show as usual, while Oti Mabuse, Ashely Banjo and Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill will be back on the judging panel to give their expert feedback and scores.

