Dancing on Ice reveals ninth celebrity contestant - see who it is!

Dancing on Ice has announced actress and singer Carley Stenson as the ninth celebrity to join the 2023 line-up.

Posting about the show on Instagram, the former Hollyoaks actress said: "So excited to get to learn how to dance 'on ice' - terrified and can't wait!!

"Just wanna make the most of this whole experience."

The 40-year-old, who is best known for her roles in Hollyoaks and Doctors, has appeared in several West End productions, playing the roles of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde: The Musical and Fantine in Les Misérables.

Carley, who is married to 2016 Strictly Come Dancing runner-up Danny Mac, joins the likes of former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer, The Only Way Is Essex's Joey Essex and RuPaul's Drag Race UK star The Vivienne.

Other stars appearing in the 2023 line-up include Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu, Coronation Street actress Mollie Gallagher, footballer John Fashanu and Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson.

Carley has joined the 2023 line-up

On joining the show, Nile said: I've certainly not done much ice-skating but I am so excited for the opportunity. I’m so excited to get into that routine and to feel like an athlete again. My biggest goal on the show is to do something that no-one has ever done before!"

Patsy added: "I wanted to challenge myself, get back to work, get out of my comfort zone. And I just thought 'Oh I'll just go for it', it seems like a lot of fun and I do love ice skating but I'm not an ice skater!"

