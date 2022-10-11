Strictly’s Richie and Giovanni's comments to each other ahead of elimination revealed Find out what they said to each other during the dance

Strictly Come Dancing fans were shocked on Sunday when it was confirmed that Giovanni Pernice and Richie Anderson would be going home after taking part in the dance-off with Fleur East and Vito Coppola - but did you catch what the pair said to one another during their routine?

Strictly’s official Twitter account always shares hidden mic clips from the episode so that fans can hear what the dancing pros and their celebrity partners are saying to one another during the routine.

WATCH: Strictly's hidden mics reveal what the stars said to one another

While it is often recounting steps or reminding them of a dance move, it looks like Richie and Gio were simply having the time of their lives with their Lion King-themed dance routine, as Giovanni shouted "Hakuna Matata!" happily to Richie before giving him a hug after they completed their performance.

Richie spoke about his experience on It Takes Two, saying: "Every dance I have done, it might not have been technically perfect, but I have gone out there and given it some welly, and given it 110%!

We can't believe Giovanni and Richie are out of the show!

"And all you can do Rylan, is hope it’s enough, and as you can see from Saturday night and Sunday night, you can never be too sure. But I have just had the most amazing time."

Upon his exit, he told presenter Tess Daly: "As a Strictly fan I always thought it was a magical thing to be a part of, and being here it really is and it’s not just the people that you see on camera, the judges, and you and (co-host Claudia Winkleman) Claud and the amazing people that I’ve got to meet on this show.

"The people behind the scenes in hair, make-up, costume, Tasha our runner, Stef, Jas, everybody. I also want to thank this guy [Giovanni] as well, he’s been so amazing, and I feel so lucky that I’ve got to dance with you every day."

