Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt's new BBC drama looks amazing - and is coming to screens very soon! Sherwood is the actress' latest TV thriller

Joanne Froggatt may be best known to audiences for her role in the hugely popular period drama Downton Abbey, but when she's not playing Lady Mary's trusted maid Anna, she has consistently wowed us with her performances in the likes of Liar and Angela Black.

And now it's been revealed that her latest thrilling drama, Sherwood, is coming to screens very soon! The six-part BBC drama will be making its debut on Wednesday 13 June 2022.

WATCH: Check out the trailer for new BBC drama Sherwood

Joining Joanne in the cast of the series are a number of familiar faces to TV fans, including The Missing's David Morrissey, Magpie Murders star Lesley Manville, Spooks' Robert Glenister and Bridgerton actress Lorraine Ashbourne. Her Downton co-star Kevin Doyle - aka Mr Molesley - also has a supporting role.

Rounding off the cast are Alun Armstrong, Bally Gill, Adeel Akhtar, Philip Jackson and Claire Rushbrook, who play the inhabitants of the mining town in which the show is set.

The series, which is written by Quiz writer James Graham, is inspired by real events and promises to explore "the frayed social and political fabric of modern-day, post-Brexit Britain".

Joanne will be starring in the new series

The synopsis for the show reads: "Sherwood is a contemporary drama at the heart of which lie two shocking and unexpected killings that shatter an already fractured community and spark a massive manhunt. As suspicion and antipathy build, between lifelong neighbours and towards the police forces who descend on the town, the tragic killings threaten to inflame historic divisions sparked during the Miners' Strike three decades before."

Joanne will be taking on the role of a woman named Sarah, who struggles to hide how uncomfortable she is in her soon-to-be father-in-law's company.

Meanwhile, David and Robert will play police rivals DCS Ian St Clair and DI Kevin Salisbury who have been paired together to find the link between a spate of killings in the small community.

