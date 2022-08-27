Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville gives disappointing news about Paddington 3

After the cinematic masterpiece that is Paddington 2, fans have been very excited for the long-awaited sequel, which has been named Paddington in Peru - but according to a recent interview with one of the film’s stars, Hugh Bonneville, it sounds like the film has a long way to go before it is in cinemas.

MORE: All there is to know about Hugh Bonneville's new movie I Came By

Speaking to Digital Spy, he explained that he hadn’t so much as read a script, explaining: "Well, I haven't seen a finished script yet…but I think the clue is in the title. Paddington in Peru, so that's all I know."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Paddington Bear and the Queen share a cup of tea before the Jubilee concert

It was previously confirmed that the writer behind the first two films, Paul King, will not pen the third one thanks to his busy workload. Speaking about the third film, producer David Heyman told Collider: "Paul is involved in it, I wanted him to be involved in it because I think he’s such a significant voice, but I don't think he'll direct it.

MORE: Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville opens up about future of beloved drama

MORE: Will there be a sequel of Look Both Ways?

"He worked on the idea… he comes up with the idea with Simon Farnaby and Mark Burton and then they develop it and come back for more, back and forth, and then it’ll get written and Paul will come in and stir it up a little bit. But he's an incredible collaborator, Paul. Very positive, very supportive."

Paddington 3 won't be with us for a while!

Dougal Wilson will be taking over as the director, with Paul telling Hollywood Reporter: "After ten years of working on the Paddington movies, I feel absurdly protective of the little bear, and I’m delighted that Dougal will be there to hold his paw as he embarks on his third big-screen adventure. Dougal’s work is never less than astounding: funny, beautiful, heartfelt, imaginative and totally original. Aunt Lucy once asked us to ‘Please Look After This Bear.’ I know Dougal will do so admirably."

The movie is set to begin principal photography in 2023, and we couldn’t be more excited!

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.