See the stars of Outlander and their real-life families

Are you a fan of Outlander? The time travel drama has been a smash hit with audiences since it first began airing in 2014. Following the story of a nurse from 1945 who is mysteriously swept back in time to 1743 and into the arms of a ruggedly handsome Scot, the show is loved by audiences for its heart-stopping romance and high octane drama.

The series has made household names out of its cast members, who have themselves become one big happy family. But what about their actual families? Find out more about their loved ones here...

Sam Heughan

Sam Heughan leads the series as Jamie Fraser, one of TV's favourite husbands. In real life, Sam is not yet married. The 42-year-old actor has been linked to a number of women in the past, including Into the Woods' MacKenzie Mauzy (pictured with Sam below), Irish Twin Peaks star Amy Shiels, and actresses Cody Kennedy and Abbie Salt, too. Sam is currently rumoured to be dating Australian model Monika Clarke.

Speaking to The Inquirer, he revealed that he's keen to one day settle down. "I would like to emulate some of Jamie's qualities. He's very loyal and quite stubborn," he said. "The love that Jamie has for Claire - it would be amazing to find something like that myself."

Sam was previously linked to MacKenzie Mauzy

Caitríona Balfe

Claire Fraser actress Caitríona Balfe surprised fans back in August by revealing that she had welcomed her first child with her husband, Tony Gill, whom she married back in 2019.

Sharing a sweet photo of her baby son's hands to Instagram late last year, the 42-year-old actress wrote: "I've been off socials for a while as I was taking some time to enjoy cooking up this little human… We are so grateful for this little soul… that he chose us as his parents. I'm in awe of him already and can't help stare and wonder at all the possibilities of who he will become, where he will go and what he'll do on the big adventure of his life."

Caitríona shares a son with Tony Gill

Sophie Skelton

Sophie Skelton, who plays Brianna Fraser in the series, has been linked to her co-star Richard Rankin, who plays her husband in the series Roger, but despite their on-screen chemistry, in reality, the two stars are just close friends. However, there is a special someone in Sophie's life! Last year, the 28-year-old actress introduced her Instagram followers to her "new man" - her adorable chocolate labrador, Loka!

Sophie with her dog Loka

Tobias Menzies

Tobias Menzies, who is also known for his roles in The Crown and This Way Up, is notoriously private about his personal life so little is known about his family. However, the 48-year-old actor has told Vulture that he wants kids one day but hasn't "found a situation yet where it seems right or possible."

Tobias may prefer to keep his love life out of the spotlight following his headline-making relationship with actress Kristin Scott Thomas back in 2006. The two met while starring together in a West End play, and it's believed that their blossoming romance led to Kristin's split from her husband of 17 years, François Olivennes.

Tobias keeps his love life private

Laura Donnelly

Laura Donnelly met her husband, playwright Jez Butterworth, back in 2012 at the premiere of one of his plays, and two have been together ever since. The couple now reside in London and share two daughters. Before they got together, she had relationships with The Hobbit star Lee Pace and musician Nathan Connolly.

Laura is married to playwright Jez Butterworth

Graham McTavish

The Dougal MacKenzie actor was previously married to filmmaker Gwen Isaacs. It's not known when the couple first got together, but the Scot chose to relocate from his native Scotland to New Zealand, where they welcomed two daughters, Honor and Hope.

The couple split sometime before 2020, and since then Graham has been in a relationship with French photographer Garance Doré. The two chose to move in together just prior to the first Covid lockdown.

Graham is in a relationship with French photographer Garance Doré

David Berry

Lord John Grey star David Berry has been married to actress Kristina Tesic since 2012. They welcomed a son named Alexander in 2016 on the same day the actor returned home to Australia after wrapping season three of Outlander.

"I remember when [my son] Alexander was born. I started calling him Little Lord Berry. He wears that name a little bit now," he told Entertainment Weekly.

David shares a son with Kristina Tesic

